Winter Woodland Walk

press release:Discover the unique State Natural Area in Olson Oak Woods and join our search for animal tracks along the way. Led by Jared Urban from the DNR.

Join our Watershed Explorers Series and adventure with us in the Upper Sugar River Watershed! These free, 60-90 minute outings are fantastic for families and explorers alike. Through this series, you will explore a variety of topics, each highlighting a unique area of southwest Dane County.

Thanks to the Friends of Dane County Parks Foundation for funding this series through a grant.

Olson Oak Woods, 1744 Fritz Road, Verona, WI 53593