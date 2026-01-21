RSVP for Winter Woody Tree Identification

media release: Wednesday, February 11, 9:30–11:30 a.m. With the vibrancy of leafy growth gone, the winter quiet invites closer inspection of Wisconsin native trees. Learn how the curious clues found in tree buds, bark, and branches can assist with tree identification. Indoor and outdoor class. Instructor: Micah Kloppenburg, Arboretum ecological restoration outreach coordinator. Fee: $20. Register by February 8. Meet at the Visitor Center.