Winterberry Art & Gift Show

media release: Winterberry Art and Gift Show will take place again mid October at Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses. An intimate art fair where the public is invited to linger, enjoy local artists’ work, and interact with artists. Ceramics, paintings, fiber, jewelry, photography, sculpture, wood, and more. Creativity and talent will be on display!

Looking for unique one-of-a-kind gifts to give others or for yourself? Start your holiday shopping with this boutique show of 25 artists, located inside the beautiful Klein's Greenhouse on the east side of Madison. Right on the main thoroughfare of Madison, at the intersection of Hwy 51 and 151.

ArtWorks Wisconsin is proud to support and provide a platform for our rich art community to share their work. Find info on the artists at https://artworkswisconsin.com/art-gift-show-2024/

October 12, 2024 — Saturday 10 am – 4 pm

October 13, 2024 — Sunday 10 am – 3 pm