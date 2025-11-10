Winterfest
to
Madison Waldorf School 6510 Schroeder Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Winterfest is a day of food, fun, kids activities, shopping ... and a pinch of wonder!
Buy local and get your holiday shopping done while the kids brave the exciting Dragon Maze, search for hidden gnomes, wonder at the Magic Gift Room, see a puppet show ... and more! Plus, our annual Gnome Scavenger Hunt and our musical entertainment is FREE!
We have food and activities for all ages! Come and enjoy!
Info
Madison Waldorf School 6510 Schroeder Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Kids & Family
Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays