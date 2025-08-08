The Winter's Tale

media release: By William Shakespeare; directed by Shana Cooper. Runs August 8 - October 4.

Human beings are amazing creatures. Our greatest asset might be our unlimited capacity for love. When we’re at our best. But when a person – or in this case, a king – succumbs to baser jealousies, disaster hovers like a Sword of Damocles, threatening even the people he holds most dear. Yet, when all appears lost, the seasons begin to turn, unearthing a sprig of hope from beneath the drifted snow. Sure, it may need some help to flourish. Fortunately, there’s a community of funny, flawed and loveable folks who are eager to pitch in on a happy ending. Those odds may seem long, but hope abounds, always. A bittersweet and human story about the miracle of forgiveness, rarely produced and beautifully manifested on the Hill Stage. Runs August 8 - October 4.

Featuring: David Alan Anderson, La Shawn Banks, Dee Dee Batteast, Nate Burger, David Daniel, Sarah Day, Josh Krause, Gavin Lawrence, Laura Rook

Synopsis

Shakespeare’s sweet and complex romance returns to the Hill. When King Leontes suspects his pregnant wife Hermione of having an affair with his good friend Polixenes, he jealously hides Hermione away in the palace. He has become so enraged that Leontes orders their infant daughter abandoned in the wild, leading Hermione to die of a broken heart. But all may not be as dire as it first appears, as a shepherd saves the young girl to be raised as a shepherdess, with help from a pair of ridiculous clowns, setting in motion a series of events that opens up paths to forgiveness, love and redemption.

Contains adult themes. Contact the Box Office at 608-588-2361 for more information.