press release: Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin presents 7th ANNUAL WINTERSONG

AN INDIE ACOUSTIC HOLIDAY HARVEST

featuring

Anna Vogelzang

Love High

Josh Harty

Madison Malone

Seasaw

Nick Brown

Coyote Brother

Shawndell Marks

Asumaya

Simon Balto

& hosted by Wisconsin Public Television’s Andy Moore

Tickets: $18.00 Advance/$20.00 Day Of Show. At the Door: $18.00 with a Non-Perishable Food Donation or a Student ID. $10.00 children under 12. Proceeds will benefit Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin

Additional artists and show information to be announced. Tickets on sale.