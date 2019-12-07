Wintersong
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin presents 7th ANNUAL WINTERSONG
AN INDIE ACOUSTIC HOLIDAY HARVEST
featuring
Anna Vogelzang
Love High
Josh Harty
Madison Malone
Seasaw
Nick Brown
Coyote Brother
Shawndell Marks
Asumaya
Simon Balto
& hosted by Wisconsin Public Television’s Andy Moore
Tickets: $18.00 Advance/$20.00 Day Of Show. At the Door: $18.00 with a Non-Perishable Food Donation or a Student ID. $10.00 children under 12. Proceeds will benefit Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin
Additional artists and show information to be announced. Tickets on sale.