media release: Local gardeners and nature lovers are invited to explore winter seed starting during an upcoming Wintersown Seed Starting of Wildflowers and Cold-Tolerant Vegetables workshop hosted at the Dane County Extension Teaching Garden Greenhouse. This interactive class introduces participants to practical, low-cost ways to grow wildflowers and cold-hardy vegetables by working with winter conditions rather than waiting for spring.

The workshop begins with a classroom lecture covering the art and science of winter-sown seed germination. Participants will learn two effective winter-sowing techniques for wildflowers, along with guidance on starting cold-tolerant vegetables using DIY mini greenhouses made from everyday materials. The class is designed to be accessible for beginners while still offering valuable insights for experienced gardeners.

Following the lecture, attendees will head into the Dane County Extension Teaching Garden Greenhouse for a hands-on session to practice the techniques discussed. Participants will plant their own seeds and leave with jugs and coffee filter planters of wildflowers, a clear plastic tub DIY mini greenhouse with planted seeds, and both printed and electronic resources to support continued learning at home.

Two workshop dates are available, and registration is limited to ensure an engaging and interactive experience. Early registration is encouraged.

The workshop will be held at UW-Extension, 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Madison, WI 53718. Sessions take place on Saturday, January 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Saturday, January 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to register soon as space is limited.