Wintertime

2/7-22, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 2/22) and 2 pm, 2/16. $25.

media release: By Charles Mee; directed by Matthew Korda.

Jonathan loves Ariel. His mother, Maria, loves Francois. Frank, Maria’s husband and Jonathan’s father, loves Maria and his lover, Edmund. Bertha and Hilda, outspoken lesbian lovers, join the group, along with the composter guy and Dr. Benoit. Members of this gloriously eccentric family arrive at their summer house in the winter woods for supposedly secret rendezvous – and soon bodies collide, doors slam, dishes fly, and everyone’s perfect plans go fantastically awry.

Performed on the Drury Stage