media release:

Wintertime

Written by Charles Mee and Directed by Matt Korda.

Madison Public invites you to experience Wintertime! This show is the perfect romantic comedy for the Valentine's season.

Jonathan loves Ariel. His mother, Maria, loves Francois. Frank, Maria’s husband and Jonathan’s father, loves Maria and his lover, Edmund. Bertha and Hilda, outspoken lesbian lovers, join the group, along with the composter guy and Dr. Benoit. Members of this gloriously eccentric family arrive at their summer house in the winter woods for supposedly secret rendezvous – and soon bodies collide, doors slam, dishes fly, and everyone’s perfect plans go fantastically wrong.

Doors slamming? Bodies colliding? A secret rendezvous going horribly awry?

Only in... Wintertime!

Strollers Theatre d/b/a Madison Public Theatre"

Dates:

Feb 7th - 7:30pm

Feb 8th - 7:30pm

Feb 13th - 7:30pm

Feb 14th - 7:30pm

Feb 15th - 7:30pm

Feb 16th - 2:00pm

Feb 20th - 7:30pm

Feb 21st - 7:30pm

Feb 22nd - 2:00pm