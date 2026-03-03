Media Release: Please join us April 6 at 1:30pm at the Madison Public Library for a Symposium on expanding access to quality health care and coverage in Wisconsin called "WisCare: A Path To Expanded Health Coverage." This free event is hosted by ABC for Health & HealthWatch WI.

We have invited candidates for Governor to share ideas and discuss proposals to advance access to health coverage and care. The event will bring together community stakeholders, health care providers, advocates, and the media.

At the event, to promote ideas and generate thought, ABC for Health will introduce and provide an overview of its own "WisCare" plan that builds on the pillars of the current BadgerCare Plus system, creating comprehensive benefits and strong consumer protection while promoting large scale pooling for quality and affordable health care.

Join us to be part of the conversation on important access to health care coverage, costs, quality, and consumer assistance issues for 2026 and beyond!

Space is limited. Registration is required. There is no fee to attend. Please register by Friday, March 20, 2026