WisCARES 10th Anniversary Celebration

media release: Join us for a parking lot party to show our thanks to the Madison community! Celebrate with us with music, refreshments, a pet costume contest, and more! There will also be raffles to keep WisCARES going for 10 more years!

1-4PM, 8/27/2023, WisCARES Clinic, 1402 Emil St, Madison, WI 53713

about WisCARES:

Wisconsin Companion Animal Resources, Education, and Social Services (WisCARES) is an innovative veterinary and social service organization offering subsidized vet care for low-income individuals as well as services for people in Dane County experiencing homelessness. As a program administered through the UW School of Veterinary Medicine, WisCARES is also a teaching clinic, hosting fourth year veterinary students for 2-week rotations along with social work interns and students from the UW-Madison Schools of Pharmacy and Social Work.

WisCARES was conceived in 2013 and started seeing clients and their companion animals in 2014. As the only resource in Dane County that addresses the health of the animal companions of non-domiciled people, WisCARES depends on donations from caring people to continue to support people and their pets in the decades to come.