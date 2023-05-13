Wisco Barbell Club Grand Opening

media release: Wisco Barbell Club is proud to announce their Grand Opening taking place on May 13th from 12-4PM. This free event will be a celebration of food, fitness, and fun for the whole family.

Expect a jam-packed day of activities including mini strength competitions, bouncy houses, local vendors, raffle prizes, live performances… and so much more! And for those who love their furry friends, there will even be a dog costume contest with guest judges Grace and Beni from Petphoria.

Food trucks will be on site serving up delicious fare and tasty drinks. This event truly has something for everyone, from fitness fanatics to foodies and families alike.

President and head trainer Dakota Selje says, “We’re so excited to welcome the community to our new gym and to show everyone what we have to offer. Our goal is to bring fitness and fun together, and we can’t wait to see everyone have a great time.”

Whether you’re a gym regular or a curious newbie, Wisco Barbell Club’s Grand Opening Extravaganza is the perfect opportunity to discover what this fitness community has to offer. So come on down to Wisco Barbell Club on May 13th and join in the festivities!

For more information, visit the Wisco Barbell Club website at wiscobarbell.club, or follow them on the socials at @wiscobarbellclub.

May 13, 12-4PM, 539 Tasman St, Madison, WI 53714. Free parking on site

EVENT TIMELINE:

12:00PM - Food Trucks, Vendors & Bouncy House

12:15PM - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

12:30PM - Mini Strength Competitions

1:00PM - Live Performances

2:00PM - Raffle Prize Winners

3:00PM - Dog Costume Contest

VENDORS: Crescendo Coffee, Petphoria, Pro Nutrition, The Black Sapphire Tattoo, Soho Gourmet, Fun Time Bounces

ARTISTS: BOiNK! Dance & Film, Just For Fun, Lindsey Wismans, Paxfat, Sarah Krajewski, Sexe Dance Company

RAFFLE PRIZES FROM: Doundrins Distilling, Wildewood, The Racoon Society, Dancing Goat Distillery

Wisco Barbell club is an employee owned 24/7 open gym that offers daily HIIT classes and affordable personal training. Month to month plans start at $55 with no sign up fees or long term contracts.