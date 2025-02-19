Online
WisCon Town Hall
media release: The 2025 WisCon Town Hall: Wednesday, February 19, 2025, 7:00-8:00 PM Central
WisCon town halls are a check-in with WisCon membership about the current state of WisCon, including our challenges and victories. This year, Chairs and members of the Board have a lot of changes to tell you about, as well!
All current and former WisCon attendees and volunteers welcome!
Google Meet joining info
Video call link: https://meet.google.com/
Or dial: (US) +1 617-675-4444 PIN: 937 530 022 3950#
More phone numbers: https://tel.meet/ebg-
