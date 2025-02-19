media release: The 2025 WisCon Town Hall: Wednesday, February 19, 2025, 7:00-8:00 PM Central

WisCon town halls are a check-in with WisCon membership about the current state of WisCon, including our challenges and victories. This year, Chairs and members of the Board have a lot of changes to tell you about, as well!

All current and former WisCon attendees and volunteers welcome!

Google Meet joining info

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/ ebg-kzqv-xyb

Or dial: ‪(US) +1 617-675-4444‬ PIN: ‪937 530 022 3950‬#

More phone numbers: https://tel.meet/ebg- kzqv-xyb?pin=9375300223950