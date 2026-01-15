media release: To celebrate Hatch’s 15th anniversary, we are hosting an art show celebrating what makes Hatch special – our artists and our great state!

Wisconsin will be hosted on our special exhibit walls and tables from January 15th through March 15th. Around 20 of our Hatch artists, including painters, potters, mixed media artists, and more, are creating brand new pieces especially for this show based on a simple theme: Wisconsin.

Wisconsin, the show, will be open for viewing January 15th-March 15th during Hatch's business hours.

M-F 11am-6pm

Sat 11am-5pm

Sun 11am-4pm

An Artist Reception will be hosted during the run of the show on Friday, January 30, from 5-8pm.