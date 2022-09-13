press release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting two public involvement meetings to discuss the environmental study for 67 miles of the I-39/90/94 corridor in Dane, Columbia, Sauk and Juneau counties. The study limits are from US 12/18 (Beltline) in Madison to just north of the US 12/WIS 16 interchange in Wisconsin Dells.

The meetings are scheduled in the following locations and times:

Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 4-7 p.m.

Yahara Elementary School Gymnasium

234 N Lexington Parkway, DeForest, WI

Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 4-7 p.m.

Clarion Hotel & Suites, Wintergreen Conference Center

60 Gasser Road, Wisconsin Dells, WI

The purpose of these meetings will be to introduce the I-39/90/94 environmental study, and gather public input that will help WisDOT develop the following:

· Study purpose and need

· A range of transportation solutions

· Proposed study schedule

The study will assess how best to address existing and future traffic demands, safety issues and the aging and outdated infrastructure along this portion of I-39/90/94.

WisDOT will identify project needs and evaluate a range of alternatives in an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). The EIS process, which will include ongoing opportunities for public involvement, will lead to the identification of a preferred alternative. There are no alternatives (bypasses) being considered off of the current Interstate alignment.

The same information will be shared at each meeting. The public may attend at their convenience and ask questions regarding this study. WisDOT staff will be available to discuss the study on an individual basis. A presentation will also be provided on a continuous loop during the meetings.

Interested persons unable to attend the scheduled meeting that would like to learn more information about the study should visit the project website at https://bit.ly/ InterstateStudyPIM or contact I-39/90/94 Study Project Manager Frank Pritzlaff at (608) 246-3803 or via email at DOTSWRInterstateStudy@dot.wi. gov. Written comments regarding this study can be mailed to Frank Pritzlaff at 2101 Wright Street, Madison WI 53704.

Both meeting facilities are ADA-compliant and wheelchair-accessible. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711) at least three working days prior to the meeting. To request a Spanish- or Hmong- speaking translator at the meeting, please contact Michael Bie (Michael.Bie@dot.wi.gov) at least three working days prior to the meeting.