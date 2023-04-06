Wisconsin Department of Transportation Meeting

media release: To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Governor Evers recently signed a $34 million contract to reconstruct US 18/151 between Town Hall Road in Mount Horeb and Fitchrona Road in Fitchburg, Dane County. Preliminary work is scheduled to begin April 10.

Payne and Dolan is the prime contractor for the project. The project is designed to repair deteriorated pavement on US 18/151 and adjacent ramps. The project will include concrete base patching and an asphalt overlay. The project will also include an extended right turn lane along the westbound off ramp to County PB.

During construction, US 18/151 will remain open to traffic with single lane closures.

A public meeting will take place on Thursday April 6, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Verona City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, Verona. This meeting is for the public to ask questions regarding construction, schedule, and traffic impacts.

Project completion is scheduled for June 2024. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

