Wisconsin Department of Transportation Meeting

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a set of public involvement meetings to gather input on the US 18/151 Corridor Study in Dane and Iowa counties. The meetings will present updates on the long-range environmental impact study underway and gather input on the study’s purpose and needs for the 35-mile corridor between the US 18/151 interchange in Dodgeville and County PD in Fitchburg.

There will be two opportunities to participate, including one virtual option. The meetings are scheduled at the following locations and times:

In-Person Meeting

Wednesday, October 8, 2025, from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Mount Horeb High School

West Commons/Cafeteria

305 S. 8th Street

Mount Horeb, WI 53572

Virtual Meeting:

Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.

Join the meeting online: https://tinyurl.com/ 18151study-VPIM1-REG1

By telephone (audio only): 608-571-2209 Conference ID: 91229102

The same information will be shared at both meetings. The public may attend at their convenience. Project staff will be available to discuss the study on an individual basis.

Interested persons unable to attend the scheduled meetings who would like to learn more information about the study may visit the project website at Wisconsin Department of Transportation US 18/151 Study or contact WisDOT Project Manager Jeff Berens at (608) 245-2656 or via email at jeff.berens@dot.wi.gov. Written comments regarding this study can be mailed to Jeff Berens at 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.

The meeting facility is Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant and wheelchair-accessible. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711) at least seven working days prior to the meeting. To request a Spanish- or Hmong- speaking interpreter at the meeting, please contact Michael Bie (Michael.Bie@dot.wi.gov) at least seven working days prior to the meeting.