Wisconsin Department of Transportation Meeting

media release: Work to improve US 18/151 between County G and WIS 69 in Verona, Dane County, is scheduled to begin on Monday March 17, 2025. Other improvements include adding auxiliary lanes between County G and WIS 69 and interchange improvements at Verona Avenue and the WIS 69 interchange

Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures and short-term ramp closures.

Construction is currently scheduled for completion in late fall 2025. The construction schedule is based on favorable weather conditions and construction status. A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Verona City Hall, Council Chambers, 111 Lincoln Street, Verona to discuss the project schedule, impacts to traffic and project stages.

