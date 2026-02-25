media release: The Wisconsin Abortion Support Network, in partnership with MARRCH (Midwest Access Coalition), will host the Wisconsin Abortion Fund(raiser) on Sunday, March 8, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at A Room of One's Own (2713 Atwood Avenue) in Madison.

The event is free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $10. Proceeds will benefit the Wisconsin Abortion Fund and MKE Care 4 All, supporting individuals seeking abortion care and related reproductive health services.

The fundraiser will feature a series of free educational workshops designed to equip community members with practical knowledge and advocacy tools. Workshop topics include:

Abortion Accompaniment

Self-Managed Abortion

The Dangers of Crisis Pregnancy Centers

Counter-Protesting Strategies

Organizers state that the event aims to strengthen community-based support networks, expand public understanding of abortion access issues, and provide attendees with actionable skills to support reproductive autonomy in Wisconsin.

The program will also offer opportunities for community members to connect, learn about local support infrastructure, and contribute directly to abortion access efforts across the state.

For additional information about the event or participating organizations, community members are encouraged to contact the Wisconsin Abortion Support Network.