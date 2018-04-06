Wisconsin Academy Fellows Awards Reception

press release: The Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters today announced the fourteen recipients of the 2018 Academy Fellows Award: Todd Andrew Berry, Renee Boldt, Tom Boldt, Anthony Bukoski, Katherine J. Cramer, Sarah Day, Max Garland, John D. Lyons, Curt Meine, David M. Mickelson, Gregg Mitman, Dipesh Navsaria, Kevin L. Shafer and John W. Valley

The winners will be given their awards at an April 6, 2018, celebration hosted by the Wisconsin Academy at the Pyle Center at UW–Madison. The award celebration is open to the public with advance registration at wisconsinacademy.org/ 2018FellowsAwards.

The Fellows Award Ceremony will include an opening reception with hors d'oeurves, mingling, and cash bar in the Pyle Center's AT&T Lounge from 5:00 pm until 5:45 pm. The award ceremony will begin promptly at 6:00 pm in the Pyle Center's waterfront Alumni Lounge. The ceremony will be followed by a dessert reception.

Established by the Academy in 1982, the Wisconsin Academy Fellows Award recognizes educators, researchers, mentors, artists, and civic or business leaders from across Wisconsin who have made substantial contributions to the cultural life and welfare of our state and its people.

If you have questions about the 2018 Wisconsin Academy Fellows Award winners or the nomination process, please e-mail fellows@ wisconsinacademy.org