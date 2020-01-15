Wisconsin Academy Writing Contests

press release: Send your best fiction and poetry to Wisconsin's largest and longest-running writing contests, hosted by Wisconsin People & Ideas, the quarterly magazine of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters. Contest winners in both the fiction and poetry categories receive awards of $500 to $100, publication in Wisconsin People & Ideas, and a reading at the Wisconsin Book Festival. First-place winners in both categories each receive a one-week writers’ residency at Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts in Mineral Point. Submission are accepted from Jan 15 to March 15, 2020.