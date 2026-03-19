Wisconsin Adventures Summer Camp
to
History Maker Space 1 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:
Event Details
Mon–Fri, Aug 10–Aug 14, 2026 | 9 AM–3 PM
A Creative, Exciting Adventure Awaits!
Let your imagination run wild—an adventure is about to begin! Designed for young learners, Wisconsin Adventures introduces campers to state folklore and tabletop gaming through creative expression. Gear up and watch your child create characters and monsters, build worlds, tell exciting stories and collaborate with each other in imaginative play opportunities themed around local cryptid legends. Throughout the week, campers will flex their creative muscles, engage with basic tabletop math concepts and gain a soft introduction to structured gaming. If your young one is interested in imagination games, roleplaying, theater, storytelling, art or tabletop games, Wisconsin Adventures is the perfect introduction.
Wisconsin Adventures Summer Camp is designed for children in grades 1-3 (ages 6-9). This is not a strict requirement, but camp is designed to take into account the literacy skills, math capabilities and interests of students within this academic range. For children in grades 4-6 (ages 9-12), consider Myths and Legends Summer Camp.
What You’ll Experience
- A creative week where young ones can learn to build worlds, monsters, magic, mysteries and stories alongside other campers
- The chance to use and develop other skills involved in tabletop gaming, including collaboration, math, storytelling and more
Cost
$275/camper
Advance registration is required 1 week prior to camp Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.
About the Location
An active, community-focused space that hosts school groups, pop-up exhibits, author talks, public programs and more; located in the US Bank Building on Madison's Capitol Square.
History Maker Space 1 S. Pinckney Street, Suite 106 Madison, WI 53703
Know Before You Go & Accessibility
- Please bring your own bagged lunch, reusable water bottle, sunscreen and bug spray each day.
- Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.
- Camps will be held rain or shine.
- Guests with additional mobility needs are encouraged to contact the History Maker Space directly at 608-235-6286 or museumeducation@wisconsinhistory.org.