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Event Details

Mon–Fri, Aug 10–Aug 14, 2026 | 9 AM–3 PM

A Creative, Exciting Adventure Awaits!

Let your imagination run wild—an adventure is about to begin! Designed for young learners, Wisconsin Adventures introduces campers to state folklore and tabletop gaming through creative expression. Gear up and watch your child create characters and monsters, build worlds, tell exciting stories and collaborate with each other in imaginative play opportunities themed around local cryptid legends. Throughout the week, campers will flex their creative muscles, engage with basic tabletop math concepts and gain a soft introduction to structured gaming. If your young one is interested in imagination games, roleplaying, theater, storytelling, art or tabletop games, Wisconsin Adventures is the perfect introduction.

Wisconsin Adventures Summer Camp is designed for children in grades 1-3 (ages 6-9). This is not a strict requirement, but camp is designed to take into account the literacy skills, math capabilities and interests of students within this academic range. For children in grades 4-6 (ages 9-12), consider Myths and Legends Summer Camp.

What You’ll Experience

A creative week where young ones can learn to build worlds, monsters, magic, mysteries and stories alongside other campers

The chance to use and develop other skills involved in tabletop gaming, including collaboration, math, storytelling and more

Cost

$275/camper

Advance registration is required 1 week prior to camp Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.

About the Location

An active, community-focused space that hosts school groups, pop-up exhibits, author talks, public programs and more; located in the US Bank Building on Madison's Capitol Square.

History Maker Space 1 S. Pinckney Street, Suite 106 Madison, WI 53703

Know Before You Go & Accessibility