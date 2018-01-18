Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook Forum

press release:

“Navigating the Rural-Urban Divide in Wisconsin”

This year’s program will start in the morning with presentations on the current situation and price outlook for Wisconsin’s farm economy including farm income and input costs, dairy, corn and soybeans, livestock, and specialty crops. The afternoon will start with a keynote presentation by UW’s own Dr. Katherine Cramer, author of the book The Politics of Resentment. This will then be followed by presentations on the public and private perspectives of Wisconsin agribusiness and the rural-urban divide.

10:00am-4:00pm, January 25, 2018, Varsity Hall II, Union South, 1308 West Dayton Street, Madison

Registration Deadline: January 18, 2018

Charge: $20.00