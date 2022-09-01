Wisconsin and the January 6 Hearings

media release: The Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign, a project of the WCC and Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, is thrilled to host our second town hall to better understand and reflect on the events of the January 6 Insurrection. Join WIVEC and our special guest, Mel Barnes of Law Forward on Thursday, September 1 at noon. The town hall will focus on accountability and the importance of how our response to the insurrection can determine the future of democracy and elections. We will unearth the details of what happened, why it is vital to protect us from further seditious actions, and how to inoculate us against this occurring again. We hope to provide our members with tools to properly and effectively communicate the truth to their congregation and network. There will be plenty of time for Q&A!