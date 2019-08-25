Wisconsin Antique Radio Club Swap Meet

press release: Ggathering of vintage electronic enthusiasts, buyers and sellers. Many tables full of radios, tube amps, stereos, LPs, transmitters, tubes etc.

8:30AM to 11:30AM, Aug 25 2019, 3610 Lexington Ave, Madison WI 53714

Free admission to collectors and buyers, seller spaces $7 for club members, $10 for non-members

Contact: Steve Puntillo, steve@paragonvideoandstereo. com 608-251-6121

This is a bi-annual Madison meeting and swap meet for WARCI (Wisconsin Antique Radio Club Inc). Previous meetings have brought about 25 sellers with perhaps 10,000 pounds of antique and vintage electronics. You will see tube and transistor radios, ham radio transmitters and receivers, stereo receivers and tape decks, tube guitar amps, records (LP, 45, 78 and Edison cylinder) and machines to play them, vacuum tubes, quack medical devices, electronics manuals and parts. This is a good time to meet experts in restoring all sorts of vintage electronics and to find needed tools and parts.