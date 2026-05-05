Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards

media release: Early Bird: $25; General Admission: $35; VIP Supporter: $50 presale.

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Awards return to Madison for a night celebrating the artists, creators, and industry professionals shaping Wisconsin’s music scene. Join us at Atwood Music Hall for live performances, special honors, and the 2026 WAMI Awards — including Hall of Fame inductions and recognition of this year’s top talent across the state — all wrapped up by 8 PM for an easy Sunday night out. Post Party to Follow

VIP Supporter Ticket ($50 presale) includes:

Reserved balcony seating (Note: this is NOT handicapped accessible)

Recognition as a VIP supporter of WAMI

Access to the post-show celebration (details TBA)

WAMI keepsake (event laminate or similar).