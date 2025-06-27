Wisconsin Artists Tour
Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Meet our Museum Guide at the Chazen who will lead you on a participatory tour celebrating Wisconsin artists featured in our collection. We can’t promise that Bucky will be your guide, but you’ll see lots of Wisconsin art on this tour. Tours last up to 60 minutes and encourage conversation, curiosity, and close looking as you explore.
RSVPs are encouraged but not required. Walk-ins will be welcome as capacity allows.
Info
Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Art Exhibits & Events