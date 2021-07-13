Wisconsin Asks, Astronauts in Space Answer Live

media release: Join us for an out-of-this-world event! Hear directly from astronauts on the International Space Station through a live video downlink on Tuesday, July 13, at 10 a.m. (time subject to change).

The event includes an introduction from Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and questions from Wisconsin youth on topics such as how the international crew communicates, the astronauts’ inspirations, farming in space and more.

How can you participate?

- Join the in-person watch party from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Discovery Building in Madison. Enjoy a space-themed snack, meet a UW-Madison scientist whose experiment is on the current space station expedition and hear from NASA Solar System Ambassador Jaime Cordova. Registration is required due to capacity limits: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ nasa-watchparty-tickets- 161821886619

- Enter our portal on July 13 to learn more about research in space and explore activities you can do virtually or at home: https://www.thinglink.com/ scene/1467174439874461697

- Watch the downlink via NASA TV or NASA’s website: http://www.nasa.gov/nasatv

Cost: Free and open to the public, registration required for the in-person event