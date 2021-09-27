Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Leadership & Members Happy Hour

Karben4 Brewing 3698 Kinsman Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: ADCC Happy Hour in Madison

When: Monday, September 27, 4:30pm to 6:30pm, Karben4 Brewing, 3698 Kinsman Blvd, Madison 53704 (outside

Questions? Email ethan@assemblydemocrats.com or call 567-203-3847.

Note: We ask that only people who are properly vaccinated join us for this event

To attend, but donate online at an amount not listed, contribute through the "can't attend" option and email ethan@assemblydemocrats.com to let us know you'll be attending.

