Wisconsin Association of Railroad Passengers

media release: There’s a lot going on in passenger rail, with threats to current service but also opportunities for new and better service. This is the best time to get involved. Join us on 10/25 to learn more about passenger rail in Wisconsin and become involved!

Highlights

Welcome from Satya Rhodes-Conway, mayor of Madison

Remarks by John Parkyn, WisARP president

WisDOT update from Rich Kedzior, passenger rail program manager

Amtrak update by Arun Rao, senior director of network development

Remarks from Debby Jackson, executive director of the Transportation Development Association of Wisconsin

Update from the West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition, by Scott Rogers

Presentation by UW-Madison’s Wisconsin High Speed Transportation Group

“New Trains for Wisconsin and How to Advocate for Them” presentation and discussion (open to the public), featuring two members of Wisconsin’s new Passenger Rail Caucus, Rep. Maureen McCarville and Sen. Melissa Ratcliff, as well as Derrick James, the senior policy advocate with the Environmental Law & Policy Center.

Meredith Richards, board chair of the Rail Passengers Association (via video)

Board elections

Agenda

9:00 a.m. Informal gathering, with coffee and pastries

9:40 a.m. Speakers

12:00 p.m. Lunch

1:00 p.m. Speakers

2:30 p.m. Elections

3:00 p.m. Adjournment