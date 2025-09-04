Wisconsin at Work

media release: Discover the people, places and movements that contributed to Madison’s long legacy of labor during this unique walking tour through the capital city. Set within Wisconsin’s history of labor legislation, learn about how people have made a living over time and the leaders and community organizations that shaped the area’s labor rights movements, visit sites teeming with labor union history, walk in the footsteps of worker strikes and more as you explore Wisconsin work history from the mid 1800s to the 1970s.

Advanced registration is required.

COST

Adult: $20; Teen: $20; Senior: $20; Child (5-11): $20; Children under 5: Free. Society members receive a 10% discount.

Know Before You Go:

Although the tour is based out of the Wisconsin History Society (WHS) History Maker Space, this tour will be taking place within the community and will be visiting multiple locations.

For this tour, please note the starting and ending locations are different.

The starting location of the tour will be in front of the U.S. Bank Plaza building (1 S. Pinckney Street), the home of the History Maker Space. The ending location will be at Library Mall, 816 State Street.

Upon arrival at the starting location, please check-in with a WHS staff member to confirm your tour reservation.

The guided tour is approximately 1.3 miles in length and is on paved, but slightly hilly terrain.

Comfortable shoes for walking are strongly recommended. Tour participants are encouraged to also bring water, sunglasses, and a hat with them. The course of the tour is outdoors and shade will vary.

Walking tours will happen rain or shine. In the case of inclement weather, consider bringing an umbrella.

Parking:

For the Thursday tour date, it is strongly recommended not to park in the underground onsite garage at the U.S. Bank Plaza Building. The U.S. Bank Plaza parking garage closes after 6 p.m. on weekdays and will not reopen until Friday morning when regular business hours at the U.S. Bank Plaza building resume.

Regarding Saturday tour times, the underground onsite garage at the U.S. Bank Plaza building is not open.

As an alternative to parking onsite at the U.S. Bank building, there are public parking options available in downtown Madison. There is a public parking garage, Capitol Square North Garage (218 E. Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703), located about two blocks and a 6-minute walk from the tour’s starting location and end location. In addition, there is street parking information on the City of Madison website.

If wanting to park near the end of the walking tour, the nearest city of Madison parking garage is the State Street Campus Garage – Frances Street. In addition, there are parking options available through UW- Madison Transportation Services.

Tour participants with questions about the tour content, or with mobility concerns are encouraged to contact Jenny Pederson at jennifer.pederson@wisconsinhistory.org or (608) 669-5160.