Wisconsin Ataxia Support Group

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: The Wisconsin Ataxia Support Group will meet Saturday, November 11, from 12-2 pm. The meeting will be at the Hawthorne Library on 2707 E. Washington Ave. in Madison.  This event is free and is open to those with Ataxia, family and friends. This is an opportunity to meet others with Ataxia and exchange ideas and information. Contact Kory Macy at 608-628-2700 or kstab77@yahoo.com

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-628-2700
