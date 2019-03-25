Wisconsin Athletics NCAA Champions Rally

press release: Wisconsin Athletics will host an NCAA champion fan event on Monday, March 25 at the Kohl Center to honor the Badger women’s hockey team as well as members of the track and swimming teams. The event was originally scheduled to be held at LaBahn Arena.

Gates to the Kohl Center will open Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. The event will begin at approximately 6 p.m. Admission to this event is free. All fans should enter the Kohl Center through Gate A.

The women's hockey team won its fifth NCAA title on Sunday thanks to a 2-0 win over rival Minnesota in Hamden, Connecticut. Goaltender Kristen Campbell was named the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Performer after not allowing a goal during the NCAA tournament. Annie Pankowski scored three goals during the Frozen Four while fellow co-captain Sophia Shaver scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's championship game.

In addition, UW will honor three individual NCAA champions on Monday night: Beata Nelson, who won three individual NCAA titles this past weekend and was named the NCAA Swimmer of the Championships, Morgan McDonald, who won the 3000 and 5000 meters earlier this month at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, and Alicia Monson, the women's indoor track 5000 meters champion.

Parking is available in surrounding University lots at their standard city rates, including the city parking ramps. For media, please email me (ah3@athletics.wisc.edu) if you are planning on attending by 1 p.m. on Monday and I will help coordinate parking. Media should enter the Kohl Center through the media gate.