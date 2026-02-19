Wisconsin Bail Out the People Movement 15th Anniversary

to

James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation 2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Wisconsin Bail Out the People Movement is celebrating its 15 year anniversary with a Madison drag show! Food, speakers, organizational literature tables, fun, love and solidarity! Stop on by!

Doors open 4 pm, speakers 5 pm, drag show 6 pm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/892481616982939/

Info

James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation 2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
LGBT, Special Events
Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Wisconsin Bail Out the People Movement 15th Anniversary - 2026-04-25 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Bail Out the People Movement 15th Anniversary - 2026-04-25 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wisconsin Bail Out the People Movement 15th Anniversary - 2026-04-25 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wisconsin Bail Out the People Movement 15th Anniversary - 2026-04-25 16:00:00 ical