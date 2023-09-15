Wisconsin Bike Fed 35th Anniversary

media release: On April 30, 1988, the Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin was established as an all-volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for and educating bicycle riders around the state. With a name change to the Wisconsin Bike Fed along the way, the organization celebrates its 35th anniversary throughout the year including a festive party on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 5-10 pm at the office, 187 E Becher St., Milwaukee.

“We are very proud to reach this milestone", shares Executive Director Kirsten Finn, "but humbly aware that the best advocacy is done at the most local level. We depend on our engaged members, Council of Advocates, local bike shops, and bicycle clubs and advocacy groups across the state to help us move cycling forward in Wisconsin. The Bike Fed will continue to convene Wisconsin cyclists who are passionate about making things better. From advocacy at the Capitol for bike-friendly legislation, to assistance for communities around the state seeking better cycling infrastructure, to timely communication about issues and events that matter to those of us who ride for transportation and recreation, we are honored to continue the legacy and strive to make every ride convenient, safe and fun."

Information about the history and leadership of the organization over the years is provided on the WisconsinBikeFed.org “About the Wisconsin Bike Fed” webpage. Bike Fed has grown to a staff of over 20 full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees, along with15 board directors and hundreds of volunteers.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary, Bike Fed will host a party outside its office headquarters in Milwaukee on Friday, September 15th. Bike Fed supporters, community officials, industry leaders, cycling friends, neighbors, partners, and kids of all ages from around the state are invited.

The family-friendly event will feature picnic food, drinks, bike-themed carnival games, a photo booth, birthday cake, great 80’s music, and a 50/50 raffle. Funds raised at the birthday party will support Bike Fed’s advocacy, education, and programming.

Tickets: Early bird tickets are on sale now through July 31 with individual, VIP, organization, & sponsor rates

Parking: Car parking will be limited – bike parking will be plentiful

Shuttle Bus: Guests from Madison can purchase tickets on the event ticket site for a round trip shuttle bus

For general event questions, and inquiries by businesses and organizations that wish to support the 35th anniversary party through sponsorship, contact Bike Fed at 414-626-1540 or info@wisconsinbikefed.org.

About the Wisconsin Bike Fed: The Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin Educational Foundation, Inc. (AKA Wisconsin Bike Fed) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that cultivates, motivates, and unites residents, communities, businesses, and political leaders to move bicycling forward in Wisconsin through education, legislation, and involvement. The Wisconsin Bike Fed is the only statewide organization that advocates for better bicycling for everyone who rides a bike in Wisconsin.

● Advocate for cycling - encourage increased funding for equitable transportation access and environmental concerns in the 2023-24 biennial budget.

● Provide programs to make bicycling safer and more accessible across the state - particularly in the state’s most populous urban communities of greater Milwaukee and Madison.

● Promote Wisconsin as an economic engine for cycling - highlighting scenic trails and emphasizing the many large and small businesses that support bicycling as direct producers, repairers, or vendors of bikes and related accessories, as well as the hospitality industry that benefits from cycling. According to the most recent impact study released by the governor’s office in 2020, consumers spent $1.42 billion in 2017 on direct bicycle-related expenditures, bringing funds into our businesses and state budget.