RSVP for Wisconsin Bike Fed Advocacy Day

media release: Because safe, enjoyable, and accessible biking is important to you, you are invited to participate in the Bike Fed’s legislative day of advocacy in Madison on Wednesday March 5, 2025.

Advocacy Day is a great opportunity for us trail advocates to convince our legislators what trail communities in Wisconsin truly need. Whether that is advocating for more statewide funding, bike/ped safety, policy, or cycling education, legislators are most engaged in an issue when meeting face-to-face with their constituents – that means YOU!

11:30am – Gather at the Best Western Premier Park Hotel (lunch provided)

12:30pm – Group heads to Capitol building together

1:00pm – 4:00pm – preset appointments to meet with your local legislature

4:30pm – Happy Hour at SmithGroup

Kindly reserve your spot by February 19th to let us know you’ll be attending and help us pedal progress forward! Sharing your address allows us to arrange appointments with your community's legislators in advance. Lunch and happy hour provided!