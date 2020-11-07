ONLINE: Wisconsin Bike Fed Fall Fundraiser

media release: Two weeks of silent auction bidding kicks off on Saturday, November 7th with a video look at how the Bike Fed is Pedaling Forward through the pandemic. COVID-19 has made this a challenging year for nonprofit organizations to fundraise. Your silent auction purchase, donation or membership all have a direct impact on improving conditions for bicycling in our great state. The Fall Fundraiser will include a variety of fabulous items up for bid - and additional opportunities to support the Bike Fed - but to participate you have to register at https://BikeFedFall2020. givesmart.com!