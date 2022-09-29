Wisconsin Bike Summit

press release: Join Wisconsin Bike Fed members and staff for our 2022 Bike Summit, hosted in the heart of Madison, WI. We'll be talking all things rolling, biking, and cycling, with speakers and panelists with the most up-to-date information on what's happening for cyclists in our state, and how we can collectively make Wisconsin a better place to ride a bike. Whether you're a two-wheeled-commuter, an avid mountain biker, a road cycling purist, or anywhere in between, our 2022 Bike Summit will have just the biking content you've been craving - and great company to share it with.

Stay tuned for an updated schedule, including panel topics and speakers.

This event requires that all attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Please bring proof of vaccination to the event. We will be following Dane County Public Health guidance, which allows for a fully vaccinated maskless event. We reserve the right to ask you to wear a mask, except in situations where it is impractical or impossible (for example when eating or drinking), should circumstances change. If you have any questions regarding this requirement, please contact info@wisconsinbikefed.org.