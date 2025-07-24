media release: The Wisconsin Bluegrass Bash is a celebration of the rich tradition of bluegrass music, bringing together a community of music lovers and soul healers. This year’s event is being held at the Iola Car Show grounds July 24-26t

Join us in the heart of Wisconsin for a weekend of live bluegrass music, camping under the stars, and creating unforgettable memories with your loved ones. If interested in attending the festival, click below to get on the WBB Newsletter!

Gates to the festival grounds will open at 12:00pm on Thursday July 24, 2025 and close on Sunday July 27, 2025 at 2:00pm.

Wisconsin Bluegrass Bash is an OUTDOOR event and will take place RAIN OR SHINE! Event staff along with local emergency services will provide the best available information in case of severe weather, or a weather emergency affecting the grounds.

3-Day Admission: $100, Good for one person to attend all three days of the festival Thursday thru Sunday. *Admission ticket come with a complimentary 20'x30' rustic campsite!

1-Day Admission: $40, Good for one person to attend either Thursday, Friday or Saturday of the festival.