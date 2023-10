Wisconsin Brass Quintet with John Aley

media release: Mead Witter School of Music Faculty Ensemble Series. General admission: $15; Students: Free (ticket required),

The Wisconsin Brass Quintet celebrates 50 years as an ensemble-in-residence at the Mead Witter School of Music with a performance of pieces by Professor of Tuba Emeritus John Stevens, Professor of Horn Emeritus Doug Hill, and current Professor of Horn Daniel Grabois.

Jean Laurenz, trumpet

John Wagner, trumpet

Daniel Grabois, horn

Mark Hetzler, trombone

Tom Curry, tuba

With special guest John Aley, Professor of Trumpet Emeritus.