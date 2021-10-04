Wisconsin Brass Quintet with Matthew Endres

media release: A dazzling array of musical talents will be showcased throughout the season during these hour-long programs, organized by John Beutel and sponsored by the Stoughton Area Senior Center. All Music Appreciation Series events are free and open to the public.

The Wisconsin Brass Quintet w/ Dr. Matthew Endres: "A Night at the Movies"

Regarded as one of the “superb brass ensembles in the USA” (Musicweb International) and praised for “remarkable musicianship and versatility” (International Trumpet Guild Journal), the widely acclaimed Wisconsin Brass Quintet is joined by UW Madison adjunct professor of drum set and jazz history, Dr. Matthew Endres, for a delightful afternoon revisiting and recreating beloved film scores

www.music.wisc.edu/wisconsin-brass-quintet

www.music.wisc.edu/faculty/matthew-endres