media release: Come learn about bees, butterflies, dragonflies, and other insects this summer by participating in Community Science Series projects led by the UW Insect Ambassadors! Each event will feature a short talk from an insect expert, followed by an hour of guided data collection. Events are open to the public. All ages welcome(althoug h some data collection will need an adult helper). Registration is required.

Wisconsin Butterfly Monitoring Program: Friday, August 4, 2023 (1-3 pm)

Established by the Milwaukee Public Museum and the Milwaukee Harbor District in 2018, the Wisconsin Butterfly Monitoring Network is a cooperation among many additional partners that survey our state’s butterfly diversity as a way to help assess ecological change over time and engage the public as citizen scientists. Learn more about the Wisconsin Butterfly Monitoring Program.

All events in the Community Science Series will take place at the beautiful University of Wisconsin-Madison Lakeshore Nature Preserve, a 300-acre (1.2 km2) nature reserve along 4 miles (6.4 km) of the southern shore of Lake Mendota. The preserve’s primary goals are to protect native plant and animal communities, as well as to uphold the campus’s signature natural landscapes, all while providing an educational facility for the university. Learn more about the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.