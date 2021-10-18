ONLINE: Wisconsin Cannabis Legalization

× Expand Bobbie Harte Melissa Agard served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors and as 48th District representative in the Wisconsin Assembly; in 2020 she was elected as Wisconsin's 16th District senator.

from Sen. Melissa Agard's newsletter: As the lead author of full cannabis legalization in Wisconsin since 2013, I am excited to announce that I will be hosting a presentation for any Wisconsin residents interested in learning about the full cannabis legalization bill.

Please feel free to join me over Zoom on Monday, October 18, from 10:00-11:00 am. To RSVP for this event, please register your spot in advance by completing this Google Form. My office will then send out the Zoom link to the folks that have registered prior to the presentation.

This presentation is welcome to anyone in Wisconsin who would like to learn more about this legislation and what they can do to help cannabis legalization efforts in Wisconsin. Questions submitted on the Google Form in advance will be answered during the presentation.

If you have any questions about this presentation, please contact my office at Sen.Agard@legis.wi.gov. Let’s legalize it, together!