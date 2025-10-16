Wisconsin Chamber Choir

Buy Tickets

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Beloved carols from a wide variety of European, African American, and Latin American traditions that reflect the varied ethnic heritage of Wisconsin residents. Featuring Carols and Lullabies: Christmas in the Southwest by Conrad Susa, a cycle of ten Spanish-language carols for choir and soloists with harp, guitar, and marimba. Music sung in English, Latin, Polish, Norwegian, Spanish, Catalan, Nahuatl, and Wyandot.

Info

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Wisconsin Chamber Choir - 2025-12-13 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Chamber Choir - 2025-12-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wisconsin Chamber Choir - 2025-12-13 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wisconsin Chamber Choir - 2025-12-13 19:30:00 ical