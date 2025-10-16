× Expand Bill Rosholt The members of the Wisconsin Chamber Choir and a colorful skyline. Wisconsin Chamber Choir

media release: Beloved carols from a wide variety of European, African American, and Latin American traditions that reflect the varied ethnic heritage of Wisconsin residents. Featuring Carols and Lullabies: Christmas in the Southwest by Conrad Susa, a cycle of ten Spanish-language carols for choir and soloists with harp, guitar, and marimba. Music sung in English, Latin, Polish, Norwegian, Spanish, Catalan, Nahuatl, and Wyandot.