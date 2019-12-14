× Expand Jim Pippitt Wisconsin Chamber Choir

press release: Wisconsin Chamber Choir presents: Vivaldi Gloria and Bach Nun komm der Heiden Heiland (Cantata 61)

Saturday, December 14, 2019 7:30 p.m., First Unitarian Society Atrium Auditorium, 900 University Bay Drive

Join the Wisconsin Chamber Choir on December 14 for a riveting performance of Vivaldi’s jubilant Gloria paired with J. S. Bach’s luminous Advent cantata, Nun komm der Heiden Heiland (Now Come, Savior of the Nations, BWV 61), performed with our professional orchestra, Sinfonia Sacra. One concert only, at 7:30 pm on December 14, at First Unitarian Society Atrium Auditorium, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin.

Complimenting the Vivaldi and Bach are additional selections, including a unique collection of O Antiphons—Latin prayers for the season of Advent. Strikingly modern compositions by John Tavener, Vytautas Miškinis and Pavel Łukaszewski alternate with French Baroque settings by Marc-Antoine Charpentier. Seasonal carols round out the program in arrangements by three of the WCC’s favorite composers: Peter Bloesch, Stephen Paulus, and Giles Swayne.

Advance tickets are available for online for $20 ($10 for students) from www.wisconsinchamberchoir.org or Brown Paper Tickets; or in person at Orange Tree Imports, Willie Street Coop, or from a member of the choir. Ticket price at the door on December 14 is $25. For more information contact Sue Reget at 608 273-4609.

Founded in 1998, the Wisconsin Chamber Choir has established a reputation for excellence in the performance of oratorios by Bach, Handel, Mozart, and Brahms; a cappella works from various centuries; and world-premieres. Artistic Director Robert Gehrenbeck has been hailed by critics for his vibrant and emotionally compelling interpretations of a wide variety of choral masterworks.

Since 2002, the WCC has presented cantatas and oratorios with full orchestra, annually or biennially, including last season’s Christmas Oratorio by J. S. Bach. The players assembled for these performances, known collectively as Sinfonia Sacra, are members of the best regional orchestras, including the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, the Madison Bach Musicians, the Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble, and Sonata à Quattro.