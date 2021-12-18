press release: Out of Darkness: Light

Saturday December 18, 2021, 7:30 p.m., Luther Memorial Church, Madison, or live on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05HzWWwPKq8

Join the Wisconsin Chamber Choir on December 18 for our first in-person concert since 2019. We invite our audience to attend our holiday concert for free at 7:30 pm at Luther Memorial Church in Madison, or watch on YouTube. To reserve your tickets for the in-person concert, please visit our website www.WisconsinChamberChoir.org/Out-Of-Darkness-Light. Donations are appreciated to support this free event for our community.

Featuring a wide variety of choral favorites, our program revolves around the theme, “Out of Darkness: Light.” Selections include Rachmaninoff’s timeless Bogoroditse Devo, Rheinberger’s gorgeous Abendlied, and the first two movements of Duruflé’s moving Requiem, with the WCC’s collaborative pianist, Mark Brampton Smith, at the organ. Other highlights include music by African-American women composers Margaret Bonds, Rosephanye Powell, and B. E. Boykin. In keeping with the WCC’s tradition of promoting new music, the concert will feature the world premiere of Noche annunciada/Noche de paz (Night Long-Awaited/Night of Peace), arranged by the WCC’s own Sherri Hansen. Other works of recent vintage include Wayne Oquin’s luminous Alleluia, commissioned by the WCC in 2018, and two recent works by Philadelphia composer Kile Smith, I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day and Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow.

Founded in 1998, the Wisconsin Chamber Choir has established a reputation for excellence in the performance of oratorios by Bach, Handel, Mozart, and Brahms; a cappella works from various centuries; and world premieres. Last season, the WCC continued to make music during the height of the pandemic by singing together in our cars, presenting two live concerts from the parking lot of American Family Insurance headquarters, streamed on YouTube. We were honored to receive a programming award from The International Alliance for Women in Music for our spring, 2021 concert, Music She Wrote. WCC Artistic Director Robert Gehrenbeck has been hailed by critics for his vibrant and emotionally compelling interpretations of a wide variety of choral masterworks. Last winter, WCC members acknowledged Gehrenbeck for his intrepid conducting in freezing temperatures during Parking Lot Choir rehearsals. This season, the fully vaccinated choir is thrilled to be back singing in-person, and we look forward to sharing holiday music with our audience, both locally and around the world.

www.wisconsinchamberchoir.org

https://fb.me/e/10SEdXq5N