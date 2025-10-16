Wisconsin Chamber Choir

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

"Time Pieces." $25 ($5 students).

media release: Music about time from the Baroque era to the present day. Works by George Friedric Handel, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, David Lang, Caroline Shaw, and others. Featuring the world premiere of Ever by Minnesota composer Michael Ferguson, and arrangements of popular songs by Bob Dylan and Dolly Parton.

