Wisconsin Chamber Choir
Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
Bill Rosholt
The members of the Wisconsin Chamber Choir and a colorful skyline.
Wisconsin Chamber Choir
"Time Pieces." $25 ($5 students).
media release: Music about time from the Baroque era to the present day. Works by George Friedric Handel, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, David Lang, Caroline Shaw, and others. Featuring the world premiere of Ever by Minnesota composer Michael Ferguson, and arrangements of popular songs by Bob Dylan and Dolly Parton.
Info
Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music