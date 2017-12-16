press release:

The Wisconsin Chamber Choir presents: Peace On Earth

featuring In terra pax by Gerald Finzi

Saturday, December 16, 2017, 7:30 pm, First Unitarian Society Atrium Auditorium, 900 University Bay Drive

The holiday message of peace and good will to all people resonates across the centuries. Tragically, the proclamation, “Peace on earth” is every bit as relevant today as it was 2000 years ago. The centerpiece of the WCC’s 2017 holiday concert is Gerald Finzi’s exquisite retelling of the Christmas story, In terra pax, for choir, soloists, and chamber orchestra. Baritone Brian Leeper and soprano Ann Baltes are among the featured soloists, performing with members of Sinfonia Sacra, the WCC’s professional orchestra.

Complementing Finzi’s music are two other works with instrumental accompaniment: Mendelssohn’s moving prayer for peace, Verleih uns Frieden, and an energetic Gloria from J. S. Bach’s Mass in A major. Several more recent work bring the concert’s message up to date, including Libby Larsen’s Cry Peace and Giles Swayne’s haunting Winter Solstice Carol. A varied selection of carol arrangements rounds out the program, including a resplendent setting of Silent Night by one of the WCC’s favorite composers, Peter Bloesch.

Founded in 1998, the Wisconsin Chamber Choir has established a reputation for excellence in the performance of oratorios by Bach, Mozart, and Brahms; a cappella works from various centuries; and world-premieres. Artistic Director Robert Gehrenbeck, who is celebrating his ten-year anniversary with the WCC this season, has been hailed by critics for his vibrant and emotionally compelling interpretations of a wide variety of choral masterworks.

Advance tickets for the December 16 performance are available for $20 ($10 for students) from www.wisconsinchamberchoir.org, via Brown Paper Tickets, or at Orange Tree Imports and Willy Street Coop (all three locations). Tickets will also be available at the door for $25 ($10 for students.) Call Sue Reget at 273-4609 for more information, or email at regets2006@yahoo.com