Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release: Closing the 25/26 Masterworks season is an evening of works known for their virtuosic demands and lush expressive beauty. We open with Caroline Shaw’s Entracte, a captivating work inspired by a single, unexpected shift in harmony from a Haydn string quartet, blending classical sensibilities with modern flair. Joining the orchestra is guest pianist Salome Jordania to perform Saint- Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2, a true showcase of the piano's power and elegance. The program concludes with the exuberant Beethoven Symphony No. 4, often dubbed “the cheerful sibling” to Beethoven’s more dramatic symphonies, offering a light, playful contrast to the intensity of his other works.