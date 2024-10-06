× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra An instrument try-out at a 2022 Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Family Series concert. An instrument try-out at a 2022 Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Family Series concert.

media release: The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO) presents the fall Family Series concert, Sharing is for EVERYONE! on Sunday, October 6 with two performances at 2:00 and 3:00 PM in the Rotunda of the Overture Center for the Arts. This short interactive concert is free to attend and geared towards kids of all ages. Between shows, children can explore crafts and an instrument petting zoo featuring string instruments from the performance.

“Sharing is a lot like giving thanks - they both bring people Together.” – Author Oge Mora, from Thank You, Omu!

Join us for a heartwarming 30-minute interactive family concert inspired by Thank You, Omu! by Oge Mora, celebrating generosity and the spirit of community. A wind quintet introduces the world of music with playful selections from Trois Pièces Brèves by Jacques Ibert, followed by a reading of the children’s book Thank You, Omu! By Oge Mora—where a grandmother’s stew brings her neighborhood together. The concert ends with Darius Milhaud’s La cheminée du roi René, leaving everyone with a sense of connection and joy—just like the spirit of Omu’s big potluck!

Family Series is a free program that offers an opportunity for families with kids of all ages to explore classical music together. With performances in the Rotunda of the Overture Center and in community centers around Madison, the format is purposefully different from a typical concert, so moving around and making noise is welcomed and encouraged. The performance teaches children about the Orchestra and different musical concepts while creating connections to live music that will help them become lifelong music lovers.

About the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

No other arts organization in Wisconsin performs free for more people each year. Founded in 1960, the orchestra is built on a foundation of quality musicianship with top-tier musicians. As a smaller ensemble, we’re able to showcase music at an intimate level, providing attendees with a unique experience. Under the direction of Maestro Andrew Sewell, we make classical music accessible to our community from concert halls to Madison’s Capitol Square, reaching over 250,000 music lovers annually.

We are driven in our mission to strengthen communities through innovative, high-quality artistic

experiences that entertain, inspire, and unite diverse audiences. And we’re passionate about

creating a sustainable future through our strategic plan.

Our core artistic programs include the four-decade tradition of Concerts on the Square®, the Masterworks series at the Overture Center for the Arts, annual performances of Handel’s Messiah, educational programming and concerts for families and children that serve over 2000 youth each year and performing with local arts groups like Madison Ballet. In 2023, the WCO launched the Composer Collective series with a five-year, five-album project titled Musical Landscapes in Color with the goal of expanding the orchestral canon to include new works by living composers of color. We strive to create a vibrant and inclusive space where music creates a sense of togetherness and connection, and that’s why we’re relentless about finding new ways to collaborate and partner with local groups in our community.

As a member of the League of American Orchestras, we take our commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion seriously. Working with Nehemiah, Inc. through the Catalyst Incubator Grant, our goal is to become a cultural ambassador to Madison while creating relationships that allow for authentic conversation, partnerships, and accessibility to musical experiences. While headquartered in Madison, we believe in extending our mission to communities across Wisconsin when there are opportunities to do so. To learn more visit wcoconcerts.org.